L & S Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 59,878 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 59,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $85.85 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.77.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.42%.
Stanley Black & Decker Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.
