Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising comprises 1.6% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 444.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR opened at $127.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.73). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

