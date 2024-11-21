Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 853,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,413 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 13.2%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.