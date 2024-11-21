Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,655,000 after buying an additional 225,390 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 169.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 65,670 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $3,435,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 94.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,640 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,205 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,424.40. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,395. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smartsheet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMAR

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.41 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $56.55.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.