Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 112,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,000. Allegiant Travel accounts for about 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 149.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 275.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,827.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $85.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.47, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $39,808.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,169.57. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at $337,050. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,931 shares of company stock worth $101,372. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

