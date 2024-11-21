Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,553 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $294,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 10.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,188,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,706,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 139,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.06.

Intuit Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $650.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $557.29 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,010.56. The trade was a 89.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,752,985.01. This trade represents a 30.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.