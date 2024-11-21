Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $3.36 Million in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 169,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Envista by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 69.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Envista by 50.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Price Performance

NVST opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $25.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Envista had a negative net margin of 53.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

