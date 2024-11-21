Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 88,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. The trade was a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ASO. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

