Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $389.12 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $415.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.06.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

