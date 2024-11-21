Leerink Partnrs Has Negative View of Enhabit FY2024 Earnings

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enhabit in a report released on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of EHAB opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. Enhabit has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Enhabit by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Enhabit by 242.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

