Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $625.35 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.34 and a 12-month high of $653.83. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $608.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.05.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a return on equity of 148.52% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total transaction of $291,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,549.71. This trade represents a 18.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.49, for a total value of $125,098.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,458.54. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $4,115,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LII. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $575.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $583.92.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

