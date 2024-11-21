Lifeway Foods Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from Danone North America in Recent Board DecisionUNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONWashington, D.C. 20549FORM 8-KCURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act o

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Lifeway Foods’s 8K filing here.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Read More