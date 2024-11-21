Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Position Decreased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $450.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.12. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $396.07 and a 52-week high of $487.49.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 36.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.75.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

