Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Declares Dividend of GBX 22

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Up 7.6 %

LIO stock opened at GBX 448 ($5.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £286.32 million, a PE ratio of -9,002.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 502.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 624.41. Liontrust Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400 ($5.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 865 ($10.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

