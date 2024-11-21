Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $130.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LYV. Benchmark raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

NYSE:LYV opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.22, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.62.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total transaction of $536,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,949 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,865.82. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,956,212.50. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,799 shares of company stock worth $16,449,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,664,000 after acquiring an additional 321,832 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

