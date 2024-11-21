London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $137.40 and last traded at $137.40. 3,195 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.50.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.41.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

