London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $137.40 and last traded at $137.40. 3,195 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.50.
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.41.
About London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than London Stock Exchange Group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- What are earnings reports?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.