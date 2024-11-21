LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,525,851 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525,851 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,527,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,646,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 166,466 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 369,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 349,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 254,255 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

