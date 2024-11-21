LPL Financial LLC Has $1.20 Billion Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953,708 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 0.5% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $1,203,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 118,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth $765,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 97,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 21,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,818,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,392,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY stock opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.72.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

