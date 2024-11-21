LPL Financial LLC Has $427.90 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,743,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,705 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $427,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,655,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SMH opened at $242.54 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $156.56 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.11.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.