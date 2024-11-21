LPL Financial LLC Purchases 120,614 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $626,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

IYW opened at $157.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average of $148.11. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $161.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

