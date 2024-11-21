LPL Financial LLC Purchases 981,304 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,942,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $804,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after buying an additional 2,376,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,941,000 after purchasing an additional 318,944 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

