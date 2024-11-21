Makena Capital Management LLC Has $16.30 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Makena Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,576 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for approximately 3.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $16,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 80.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GE opened at $177.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.96. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

