Makena Capital Management LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Makena Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 2.2% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 269.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.54.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $200.88 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.12 and a 200-day moving average of $211.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

