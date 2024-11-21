Marc Deshusses Buys 32,000 Shares of 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) Director Marc Deshusses acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,652,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,315,563.75. The trade was a 0.14 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

374Water Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCWO stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. 374Water Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 374Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 374Water by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 374Water by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 374Water by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of 374Water by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 432,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 374Water

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

