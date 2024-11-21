Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.72.

Several brokerages have commented on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $108.00 to $96.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $90.38 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,719. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $4,676,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,872,000 after acquiring an additional 143,074 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

