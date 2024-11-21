Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,064,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 950,125 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,776,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,012,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $867,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $952,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,491,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $211.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.44 and a 52 week high of $244.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $2,238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,334.21. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,495 shares of company stock worth $25,229,958. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

