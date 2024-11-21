Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $996.14 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,582,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $996,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Up 1.0 %

DHR stock opened at $233.10 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $213.61 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $168.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

