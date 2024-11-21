Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,847 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,449,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total transaction of $69,187.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,173.83. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total transaction of $2,934,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,740,630.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,373 shares of company stock valued at $7,139,335. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $1,022.98 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,061.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $941.65 and a 200 day moving average of $830.81. The company has a market capitalization of $210.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.39.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

