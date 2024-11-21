Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 89,113 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,772,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 89,113 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.05% of Aptiv worth $919,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 46.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 359,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 114,090 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 17.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $343,760,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $52.59 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura Securities raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.53.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

