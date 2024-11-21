Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,508,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,663 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $57,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 617.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 87.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Match Group by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Match Group from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Shares of MTCH opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $42.42.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

