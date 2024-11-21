Maurice J. Duca Sells 1,059 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,059 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $242,616.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,790.80. The trade was a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AppFolio Stock Performance

AppFolio stock opened at $230.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.83. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 85.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 589.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 238.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.75.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

