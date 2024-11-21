McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 33,245 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $62,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $290.89 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 48.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

Read Our Latest Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.