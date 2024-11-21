Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.44-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.45. Medtronic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.440-5.500 EPS.
Medtronic Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $84.11 on Thursday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.84.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
