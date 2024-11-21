Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Acquired by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB increased its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Merus accounts for approximately 1.2% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Merus were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRUS. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRUS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.72. 94,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92. Merus has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $61.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merus from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

