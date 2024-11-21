MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Trading Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). Approximately 15,478,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 13,520,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.51 ($0.01).
MetalNRG Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £5.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.31.
MetalNRG Company Profile
MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.
