Methanex Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
Methanex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Methanex to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.
Methanex Stock Performance
MEOH opened at $44.42 on Thursday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
