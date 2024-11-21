Methanex Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Methanex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Methanex to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

MEOH opened at $44.42 on Thursday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Methanex from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

