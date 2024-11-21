Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $10.23 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,894 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $503,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,400,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,806,000 after acquiring an additional 475,614 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 158.3% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 76,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 46,891 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 58,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $3,715,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE T opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $163.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

