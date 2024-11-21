Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $11.30 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.61.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $541.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $502.44 and a 200-day moving average of $461.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.50 and a 1 year high of $544.38. The company has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This represents a 93.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. This represents a 35.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,178 shares of company stock valued at $45,897,071 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

