Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,997 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34,318.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,259,063 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,594 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 50.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,147,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,173 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $177,933,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $174,124,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 444,100.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 444,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $150,520,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $20,698,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,854,924.82. The trade was a 27.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at $227,680,932.85. This represents a 11.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,252 shares of company stock valued at $89,041,637 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $392.89 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $258.17 and a one year high of $408.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.55 and a 200 day moving average of $338.41.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.56.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

