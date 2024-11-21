Mizuho Securities USA LLC Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $233.56 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

