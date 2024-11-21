Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 14,039 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,284 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,039 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 143,884 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 875,211 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,872,000 after buying an additional 32,806 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,279,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $267,884,000 after buying an additional 56,677 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 46,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $119.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average is $112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.44 and a fifty-two week high of $122.10.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

