Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 5,793 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,752 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,475,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,044,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $945,780,000 after purchasing an additional 185,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $499.50 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.81. The stock has a market cap of $219.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

