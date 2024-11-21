Mizuho Securities USA LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 814,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,907,000 after buying an additional 158,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 197,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 58,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,693 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This represents a 28.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Prologis Price Performance
NYSE PLD opened at $114.54 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.01%.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
