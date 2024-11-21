Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 371 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR opened at $62.12 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $48.16 and a one year high of $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

