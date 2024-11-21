Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.