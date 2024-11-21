Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,464 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $63,758,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,666,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,079 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $42,548,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $31,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CNP opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

