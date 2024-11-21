Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 381,285 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3,566.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,541,000 after acquiring an additional 353,393 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,788 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 107.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,437,000 after acquiring an additional 140,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $691.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.07.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $690.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $578.38. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $426.49 and a 12-month high of $711.60. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,839.40. This represents a 30.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,686,464. This trade represents a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,927 shares of company stock worth $12,807,811. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

