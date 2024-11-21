Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 125.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 442,636 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 246,555 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 26.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 312,201 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 412,493 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,592,000 after purchasing an additional 71,643 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,890 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.91. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.90%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

