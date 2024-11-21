Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,187 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Unilever by 2.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 17.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Unilever by 7.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

