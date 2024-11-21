Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSS. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 15.3% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 240,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 602,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,320,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 4,025.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Federal Signal by 33.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSS opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $102.18.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.71 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. This trade represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

